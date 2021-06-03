Infected patients between ages 20-39 on the rise: CECC

TAIPEI (The China Post) — The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC, 中央流行疫情指揮中心) called on the younger population to continue practicing semi-lockdown as it was announced on Thursday that infected patients aged between 20 to 39 are on the rise.

Health Minister Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) said the proportion of infected patients aged between 20 and 39 rose about 25.2%.

From the figures, it is possible that young people’s epidemic prevention has slackened, Chen said, adding that young people should continue practicing epidemic-prevention measures and reduce any gatherings.

Chen pointed out that before May 10, the proportion of infected people aged 20 to 39 was about 34.3%.

After the outbreak in Taiwan, most of the infected were the elderly, and the proportion of young people diagnosed dropped to 19.9%.

However, from yesterday’s and today’s data, the proportion of young people infected with the epidemic has risen to 25.2%.

Chen speculated that it may be that young people thought that the epidemic situation had stabilized in the past 2 days, so they traveled and got together more, thus leading to the increase of infected patients.

Chen reminded that even though it was mostly elderly people who got infected in the past, young people can also be easily infected due to close proximity.

The 364 new cases reported today include 186 men and 178 women with the youngest being under 5 years old and the oldest being over 90. They began showing symptoms between April 28 and June 2.

In addition, among the new cases announced today from reporting backlog, 120 men and 99 women were documented, with the youngest being under 5 years old and the oldest being over 80. They began showing symptoms between May 13 and May 31.