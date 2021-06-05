Guerrero hits 18th homer as Blue Jays beat Astros 6-2

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Joe Panik homered, and the Toronto Blue Jays beat the Houston Astros 6-2 on Saturday.

Panik’s tiebreaking three-run shot off José Urquidy gave Toronto a 4-1 lead in the fourth inning. Guerrero connected in the fifth, sending a two-run drive deep to left for his 18th homer.

Guerrero finished with three hits, raising his batting average to .338.

Ross Stripling pitched five innings of one-run ball for the Blue Jays, who improved to 3-1 at their temporary home in Buffalo. Stripling (2-3) allowed seven hits, struck out four and walked one.

Carlos Correa had three hits for the Astros, who won 13-1 in the series opener Friday night. Myles Straw drove in two runs.

Urquidy (4-3) was tagged for a season-high six runs in 4 1/3 innings. He allowed two or fewer earned runs in seven of his previous nine starts this season.

Toronto’s bullpen, an area of concern in recent weeks, put together a solid day. Tim Mayza got three outs before Trent Thornton worked two scoreless innings. Rafael Doliz allowed a run in the ninth before closing it out.

ASTROS STARTING STRONG

Even with Urquidy’s tough day, Houston starters have combined for a 2.56 ERA over the last 10 games.

MOUND VARIETY

The Blue Jays have utilized 25 pitchers this season, second-most in the American League behind Seattle’s 28. Toronto’s 13 different starting pitchers in 2021 are the most in the majors; four teams have used 11.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Astros: INF/OF Aledmys Díaz departed after being hit on the back of his hand by a 92-mph pitch from Stripling in the fourth inning. He was having X-rays done to assess the extent of his injury.

Blue Jays: OF George Springer (quad strain) had what manager Charlie Montoyo described as “the best day he’s had” in working toward a return. “He did everything 100%,” Montoyo said. “Now he’s looking better to start rehab games.” Montoyo provided no timetable for that step, but did indicate that his rehab assignment would be with Triple-A Buffalo, which is playing its home games in Trenton while the Blue Jays reside in western New York.

UP NEXT

The series concludes Sunday with Astros RHP Luis Garcia (4-3, 2.89 ERA) facing Blue Jays LHP Steven Matz (6-2 4.22 ERA).



