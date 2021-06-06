S. Alabama eliminates Florida in shocking 19-1 win

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Santi Montiel homered and drove in five runs and South Alabama collected 21 hits in a 19-1 win over stunned Florida in an elimination game in the Gainesville Regional on Saturday.

The Jaguars handed Florida its second largest margin of defeat in program history. Mississippi State beat the Gators, 20-2 on May 5, 2000 in Starkville, Mississippi.

In the bottom of the sixth inning, following a walk, a ground out on a sacrifice bunt and fly out, with two away, South Alabama proceeded to erupt for 10 straight hits, scored 10 runs and sent the next 11 batters to the plate.

For the Jaguars (34-21), Kaleb DeLaTorre batted 4 for 5 with three RBI, Cameron Tissue 3 for 6 with four RBI and Andrew Bates and Ethan Wilson each went 3 for 6. South Alabama finished .466 (21 of 45) at the plate.

Miles Smith gave up five hits in six innings to move his record to 7-1 for the Jaguars.

Josh Rivera went 2 for 3 for the Gators (38-22) and scored their lone run.