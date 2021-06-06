Olson, Pinder homer, lead Irvin, A's over Rockies 6-3

DENVER (AP) — Cole Irvin pitched six strong innings, Matt Olson and Chad Pinder backed him with home runs and the Oakland Athletics beat the Colorado Rockies 6-3 Saturday night.

Mark Canha added three hits, including an RBI single for the Athletics, their fifth win in seven interleague games this season. They improved to 4-1 on their six-game road trip, which concludes Sunday.

Brendan Rodgers, pinch-hitting for Rockies reliever Jhoulys Chacin, hit his first major league home run, a two-run drive off reliever Jesús Luzardo in the seventh. Charlie Blackmon had a pair of hits, including an RBI single.

Irvin (4-7) allowed six hits and one run in snapping a career high-tying four-game losing streak. He walked one and struck out five.

Lou Trivino got three outs for his eighth save.

Kyle Freeland (0-1), making his third start of the season after beginning the year on the 10-day injured list because of a left shoulder strain suffered in spring training, went five innings and allowed five runs and 10 hits.

Canha double to open the game and one out later Olson connected for his 15th home run.

Pinder led off the top of the third by driving Freeland’s 3-1 offering deep into the left field bleachers and the A’s got another run on Matt Chapman’s double-play grounder for a 4-1 Oakland lead.

Chapman had a sacrifice fly in the fifth and Canha added a ninth-inning single after Tony Kemp tripled.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Athletics: RF Stephen Piscotty was back in the starting lineup Saturday after sitting out Friday’s game due to ankle soreness. Piscotty had a single in three at-bats.

Rockies: RHP Jon Gray has been placed on the 10-day injured list because of a right flexor strain and RHP Jordan Sheffield went on the 10-day IL with a right lat strain. LHPs Ben Bowden and Lucas Gilbreath were recalled from Triple-A Albuquerque to fill the roster vacancies.

UP NEXT

Athletics: RHP James Kaprielian (2-0, 2.95 ERA) is slated to make his fifth career start since being recalled from Triple-A Las Vegas on May 12. It is the first time he’ll be facing the Rockies.

Rockies: RHP German Marquez (3-5, 4.13 ERA) set to make his 13th start of the season and ninth at home on Sunday. He has gone 3-1 with a 4.33 ERA at Coors Field.

___

