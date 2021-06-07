Walton homers, Gilbert gets 1st win as Mariners down Angels

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Donovan Walton hit the go-ahead home run in the third inning. Logan Gilbert struck out seven for his first major league win, and the Seattle Mariners beat the Los Angeles Angels 9-5 Sunday.

On a day when Patrick Sandoval induced 32 swings and misses, the most of any big league pitcher this year, Walton led off the third by lining a fastball down the right-field line for a 2-1 lead.

Walton and J.P. Crawford both had two hits and drove in a pair of runs as the Mariners earned a split in the four-game weekend series.

Gilbert (1-2) allowed two hits and struck out seven in his fifth big league start. The 24-year-old right-hander — the 14th overall pick in the 2018 amateur draft —gave off a leadoff home run to Justin Upton and walked three during the first two innings before retiring 10 of his final 12 hitters.

Sandoval (0-2) had a career-high 10 strikeouts and retired his 11 batters. The left-hander allowed three runs, five hits and one walk, throwing 69 of 101 pitches for strikes.

Upton had two hits and two RBIs for the Angels, who are 3-4 against the Mariners this season. Anthony Rendon also had two hits and drove in a run as he turned 31 on Sunday.

Crawford led off the game with a walk, advanced on a wild pitch, took third on Ty France’s one-out single and scored on Seager’s sacrifice fly.

Upton tied it at 1 when he put Gilbert’s first pitch into the Mariners’ bullpen in left-center field.

After Walton’s home run in the third, J.P. Crawford doubled to right field and took third on Mitch Haniger’s single. Following Ty France’s lineout, Seager singled for a 3-1 kead.

The Mariners added a run in the seventh on Crawford’s RBI double.

The Angels got within two runs in the eighth after Rendon started the inning on a single and scored on Jared Walsh’s double down the right-field line.

Seattle broke it open with five in the ninth. The Mariners sent 11 batters to the plate but had only three hits, including an RBI single by Tom Murphy to make it 8-2. The other runs came on a pair of bases-loaded walks, a sacrifice fly and a fielder’s choice.

Los Angeles got three in the ninth on RBI doubles by Upton and Rendon, and Juan Lagares’ run-scoring grounder.

LEADING OFF

Upton has gone deep five times in the last six home games, with all but two of his 13 home runs this season coming at Angel Stadium.

It was Upton’s 11th game in the leadoff spot this year after never previously hitting there in his 15-year career. He’s batting .225 overall but is 14 for 42 with four home runs and 10 RBI’s when batting first.

MISSED OPPORTUNITIES

Los Angeles was 0 for 8 with runners in scoring position and left nine runners on base. It had the bases loaded in the second with two outs, but Rendon’s fielder’s choice ended the rally.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Mariners: Manager Scott Servais said CF Kyle Lewis (right torn meniscus) sought a second opinion and that a decision about surgery could occur as soon as Monday. General manager Jerry Dipoto said last Thursday that he expected last year’s AL Rookie of the Year to miss a significant amount of time but that he was hopeful Lewis could return before the end of the season. … LHP Yusei Kikuchi had minimal swelling to his right knee after being hit by a comebacker off the bat off David Fletcher on Saturday. Servais said Kikuchi was not on crutches.

UP NEXT

Mariners: Are off on Monday before beginning a three-game series at Detroit on Tuesday. LHP Marco Gonzales (1-3, 5.01) makes his second start since coming off the IL (left forearm strain). He pitched four innings last Tuesday at Oakland and struck out six while allowing one run on two hits.

Angels: RHP Dylan Bundy (0-6, 6.49 ERA) takes the mound for Monday’s opener of a three-game series against Kansas City. Bundy’s string streak of 10 consecutive winless starts is the longest of his seven-year major league career.

