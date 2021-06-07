Wisdom homers twice for Cubs, who avoid sweep with 4-3 win

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Patrick Wisdom hit a pair of home runs and drove in three runs in helping the Chicago Cubs avoid a four-game sweep with a 4-3 victory over the San Francisco Giants on Sunday.

“The home runs come when I’m not trying to do too much,” Wisdom said. “It’s being relaxed and looking for a pitch I can drive.”

Wisdom has seven home runs in 13 games this season. He has a hit in nine of 11 games since his May 25 recall from Triple-A Iowa.

“He’s given us more than we expected,” Cubs manager David Ross said. “He’s really driving the ball. He picked us up today.”

Kyle Hendricks (7-4) won his fifth straight start, allowing three runs and seven hits in 6 1/3 innings. He walked two and struck out five in earning his first win over San Francisco in five career starts.

“This is a good stretch,” Hendricks said. “You want to play good teams because it elevates your play. That’s a pesky lineup that puts good at bats together.”

Hendricks allowed just one hit after the second inning.

Craig Kimbrel struck out two in a perfect ninth for his 14th save in 16 chances.

Johnny Cueto (4-2) gave up four runs — three earned — and six hits in 4 1/3 innings. He walked two, his most since three in his first start this season.

“I wanted to keep the ball outside but in stayed in the middle,” Cueto said of Wisdom’s homers. “Both of them were location mistakes. We have to keep our heads up and keep grinding.”

Chicago took a 4-3 lead with an unearned run in the fifth after Hendricks led off with a double for his first hit this season. A single and walk loaded the bases for Javier Báez, who hit a grounder to shortstop Maurico Dubón. Catcher Buster Posey dropped the throw home for an error that allowed the go-ahead run.

San Francisco scored all its runs in the first two innings. LaMonte Wade Jr. hit his first career leadoff home run. Posey and Donovan Solano also drove in runs.

COAST TO COAST

The Giants obtained catcher Bruce Maxwell in a trade for cash considerations from the New York Mets before the game Sunday. He was assigned to Double-A. “That is to improve pour depth,” Giants manager Gabe Kapler said. “It’s always good to have as many catchers in the organization as possible.” Maxwell is noted for being the first baseball player to kneel during the national anthem in support of former 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick.

FROM PADRES FAN TO FOE

Wisdom grew up in Murrieta, about an hour’s drive from San Diego and attended games at the Jack Murphy Stadium. The team’s trip there, starting Monday, is special. “Definitely, I’ll have all my friends and family there,” he said. “I grew up watching Padres games.”

TRAINER’S ROOM

Cubs: Báez left the game early with right thumb soreness. … OF Jake Marisnick (right hamstring) could be activated when the Cubs are in San Diego. He came out of weekend drills feeling good. … LHP Justin Steele (right hamstring) threw a bullpen session before Sunday’s game as he continues rehabbing. … OF Joc Pederson (back) was held out of the starting lineup as a precaution. He left Saturday’s game early after his back tightened from hitting the outfield wall.

Giants: INF Evan Longoria was placed on the 10-day injured list before the game with a left shoulder strain sustained in the ninth inning Saturday during a collision with INF Brandon Crawford. … IF Thairo Estrada was recalled from Sacramento to take his place on the roster. … 1B Brandon Belt (left oblique strain) is expected to be activated sometime during the upcoming road trip.

NEXT

Cubs: RHP Adbert Alzolay (4-4) opens a three-game series in San Diego on Monday night.

Giants LHP Alex Wood (5-3) stars Tuesday at Texas.

