AIT illustration highlights Taiwan’s importance: Taiwanese author

TAIPEI (The China Post) — An illustration of the U.S. donating vaccines to Taiwan posted by the American Institute in Taiwan (AIT, 美國在台協會) shows the importance of Taiwan, author Wang Hao (汪浩) said on Sunday.

According to the AIT’s Facebook page, U.S. Senators Tammy Duckworth, Daniel Sullivan and Christopher Coons stayed shortly in Taiwan where they met with President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文), Foreign Minister Joseph Wu (吳釗燮) and Minister of National Defense Chiu Kuo-cheng (邱國正).

The U.S. senators visited Taiwan on Sunday following the country’s recent pledge to donate 750,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccines to Taiwan. Alongside the post, an illustration of the US gifting vaccines to Taiwan was also depicted which showed an enlarged Taiwan almost of equal size to the US.

Taiwanese author Wang Hao (汪浩) reposted the photo on his Facebook page, exclaiming that “Taiwan is really important to the U.S.!” He also commented that this is the reason why the US is sending more vaccines to Taiwan than other Asian countries.

During their brief visit, the U.S. senators thanked Taiwan for generously donating epidemic prevention materials to the U.S. during the early COVID-19 outbreak. They also reiterated the U.S.’s support for the security and prosperity of democratic Taiwan and emphasized “true friendship and progress” between the two countries.

Senator Tammy Duckworth also announced that the vaccines will be delivered to Taiwan as soon as possible.