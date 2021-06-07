Taiwan police warns of ‘QR code fraud’ using CDC tool free 1922

TAIPEI (The China Post) — The National Police Agency recently reported that some unscrupulous people have changed the QR codes outside some storefronts so that users would be redirected to a new phone number instead of the CDC’s toll-free number 1922.

A social media user, who recently shared his experience on Facebook, said that you should always make sure that the SMS sent after you scan a QR code is aimed at 1922.

According to the social media user, some businesses have posted QR codes outside stores, only to have them replaced by dishonest people. As a result, some customers sent messages to costly destinations as a result.

The social media user then attached a screenshot of the official website announcement of the National Police Agency (警政署) and reminded everyone to pay more attention.

Before sending a short message, be sure to check the recipient is “1922”, the message read.

After the post was published, others also expressed their annoyance, writing “Alas, there are cheats everywhere in Taiwan; this is infuriating,” “Fraud really emerges one after another” and “I can’t believe scammers would try to get money out of this system. ”

As the pandemic situation continues to worsen in Taiwan, and many stores have been using the “1922 SMS system”.

In just a few steps of scanning a QR code, the customers’ entry of date will be recorded, making it easier for future contact tracing.