Former New Taipei official asks gov’t for ‘one month’s salary’ for all

TAIPEI (The China Post) — Former New Taipei City Councilor Adrean Lee (李婉鈺) suggested on Sunday that Taiwan’s central government provides a month’s salary to every citizen as part of its COVID-19 relief plan.

According to Lee, the “4.0 relief plan” is unfair to around 12.2 percent of taxpayers who account for 90 percent of income tax.

She added that the money filed in tax forms doesn’t represent the whole picture of one’s income; however, the government has continuously used this as a basis when issuing stimulus packages.

Lee pointed out that no one is exempt from the detriments brought about by this pandemic, and explained that though no policy is perfect, the government should make more efforts to be more inclusive of everyone.

She asked the government not to forget that the relief plan for all countries also encompasses revitalizing the economy. Accordingly, she proposed that the government should give “one month of basic income for all”, which is not only fair but will also help revitalize the economy.