Level 3 epidemic warning extended to June 28: Taiwan premier

TAIPEI (The China Post) — The Executive Yuan announced on Monday that the level 3 epidemic warning in Taiwan will be extended for two more weeks, till June 28.

This indicates that schools will remain closed till the summer as well.

Executive Yuan spokesperson Lo Ping-cheng (羅秉成) explained that during the meeting held today, Taiwan Premier Su Tseng-chang (蘇貞昌) decided to extend the level 3 epidemic warning and asked that all schools in the nation cooperate with the new policy.

The details will be announced by the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC, 中央流行疫情指揮中心) in the afternoon, Lo said.

During the meeting, Su also asked that the Ministry of Education prepare all necessary precautions in anticipation for the “Advanced Subjects Test” that will take place on July 3 to July 5.

This includes staff worker vaccination plans and conducting suitable pathways and routes to decrease the chances of cross-contamination should one of the students be infected.