KMT to push ruling government to provide NT$10,000 for all citizens

TAIPEI (The China Post) — The Kuomintang Party (KMT, 國民黨) announced on Monday that following their success in pushing for the ruling government to provide free vaccines, they will now focus on advocating for NT$10,000 for all citizens.

The announcement just after the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP, 民進黨) agreed to make provide vaccines free of charge as part of its “4.0 relief plan.”

The KMT said today that they will continue their “I want vaccines, Taiwan wants to live” (「我要疫苗、台灣要活命」) campaign.

The campaign, which was led by KMT party caucus whip Fai Hrong-tai (費鴻泰) among others, invited party members to the presidential palace and the Centers for Disease Control (CDC, 疾管署)to demand more vaccines during shortages.

Legislator Chen Yu-chen (陳玉珍) revealed that the party plans to continue advocating for the government to provide NT$10,000 to the general public as part of the relief plan, after achieving free vaccinations.

Chen said they realized that many citizens found the past relief plans to be too complicated and unfair, so they see this as the most equitable and efficient way to solve these issues.

This solution would also eliminate clustering, as people can be exempted from applications.