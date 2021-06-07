Tainan mayor’s cash incentives to curb travel spark controversy

TAIPEI (The China Post) — Tainan Mayor Huang Wei-che (黃偉哲) sparked controversy on Sunday after proposing two new policies involving cash rewards to dissuade the public from traveling during the holiday.

As COVID-19 cases in Taiwan continue to rise, many people are worried about the upcoming Dragon Boat Festival, since it is a custom to visit family members during the holiday.

As a result, many people have expressed hope that the government will establish countermeasures to prevent traveling during these difficult times.

In response, Huang posted on his Facebook page outlining two new policies on Sunday, with the first being, those who cancel their train tickets will be rewarded with NT$200.

Those who insist on returning home, Huang said should visit rapid screening stations before meeting with their families.

Huang added that those who traveled home without being tested should be held accountable to the Health Bureau.

The mayor’s call to reward residents who denounce the families who travel to the southern city without being tested up to NT$10,000 received praise online.

Following the announcement, many Tainan citizens expressed their support of these policies in the comment section, with some praising Huang for “protecting Tainan.”

Others shared that they have already returned their tickets, while many commenters stressed that “citizens should not insist on returning home as it can put their family members at risk.”

However, many people have also expressed doubts about this approach, as those who drive cars will not be held accountable.

Others also pointed out that it is unfair for people who did not buy tickets in the first place, as they are unable to receive the award.

Some are also worried that using money as an incentive can spark conflicts amongst citizens.

Even politicians, including Chen Chiu-ping (陳秋萍), Chen Yi-chen (陳怡珍), Chou Li-chin (周麗津), Tsai Wang-chuan (蔡旺銓), have issued a joint statement, arguing that this policy may result in a witch hunt, which can disrupt the unity of citizens.