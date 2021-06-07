Taiwan sees slight improvement; 211 local infections, 3 imported

TAIPEI (The China Post) — The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC, 中央流行疫情指揮中心) announced on Monday 211 new local infections, 3 imported infections, and 26 deaths, bringing the tally of total confirmed cases to 11,491.

The 211 new cases reported today include 106 men and 105 women with the youngest being under 10 years old and the oldest being over 90. They began showing symptoms between May 21 and June 6.

Among the community infections reported today, New Taipei City accounted for 82 cases, Taipei City reported 60 cases, and Miaoli reported 45 cases.

Also, Changhua County listed 8 cases, Hsinchu City, Taoyuan City, Penghu County, and Keelung City all listed 3 cases each. Yilan County, Chiayi County, Pingtung County, and Hsinchu County reported one each.

Meanwhile, 26 additional deaths were reported today by the CECC, including 20 men and 6 women. According to the CECC, the ages of cases range between 50 and 100, and their infection symptoms developed between May 10 and June 2.

They tested positive between May 12 and June 5, and their deaths were reported between May 31 and June 6.

Three more imported cases were also reported today, and all had submitted negative test results prior to entering Taiwan and are asymptomatic.

According to the CECC, cases 11500 and 11501 are from the Philippines and are in their forties and twenties respectively.

They arrived in Taiwan on May 15 and acquired tests on June 5 when their self-health management period ended. Their infections were confirmed today.

Case 11052 is a Taiwanese man in his forties who returned to Taiwan from India on June 5.

He was placed under quarantine upon arrival and test immediately; the infection was also confirmed today.

As of press time, 11,491 cases have been confirmed so far, including 1,148 imported cases, 10,290 local infections, 36 cases aboard the Dunmu (敦睦) ship, 2 cases including and relating to an infected pilot who violated quarantine in Taiwan, 1 unknown case, and 14 whose infection sources are still being investigated.

Forty-nine cases were removed from the confirmed infections list by the CECC.

Among the confirmed cases, 286 people have died.