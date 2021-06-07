Water levels back to normal: Kaohsiung Mayor

TAIPEI (The China Post) — Kaohsiung Mayor Chen Chi-mai (陳其邁) reported on Monday that the water level of the Gaoping River(高屏溪) had returned back to normal levels, meaning that Kaohsiung and Tainan will have a stable water supply.

Water conditions in Kaohsiung improved dramatically on June 6 following recent heavy rainfalls, allowing conditions to go back to normal.

Ever since May 29, water conditions have begun to improve for Kaohsiung, as the government deemed it only necessary to conserve water at night.

Chen made it his mission to make sure that everyone had running water during a drought, and vowed to work his hardest to find different solutions to make that possible.

Therefore, since the beginning of the year, changes in water conditions were very closely monitored, Chen said.

Unfortunately, by April, the water level of the Gaoping River had dropped to 3.8 centimeters. This was significantly less than the last time the water level of the Gaoping River was at critical condition, which was 4.9 centimeters.

Chen pointed out that this time the municipal government was quick to conserve water, and with the cooperation of citizens and friends, a lot of water was saved.

He credits the quick return of water levels to the cooperation of citizens and colleagues.