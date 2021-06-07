粉絲勸返鄉躲疫情！美Youtuber秒拒不肯走：我是台灣人 | American YouTuber sticks with Taiwan and refuses to head home following COVID-19outbreak

【看CP學英文】在台灣，有不少外國人長期定居於此，可能久久才回自己的家鄉一次。

Many foreigners in Taiwan have lived on the island for quite some time and may only return to their hometown once a while.

近日因為台灣本土疫情爆發，來自美國的YouTuber「LoganDBeck小貝」就被不少網友問到「你沒有計畫回美國躲避疫情嗎？」結果小貝霸氣回應「我現在就是台灣人」，引發網友大讚！

Recently, because of the COVID-19 outbreak in Taiwan, YouTuber “LoganDBeck” from the United States was asked by many netizens, “Don’t you plan to go back to the United States to avoid the epidemic?”

To many’s surprise, Logan refused and responded saying,” I am Taiwanese now “, which was positively received by Taiwanese social media users.

美國人小貝是一名住在彰化的台灣女婿。

Logan is an American who is currently living in Changhua, Taiwan.

他表示，自從台灣疫情爆發之後，收到很多粉絲朋友關心詢問「美國有疫苗，有計劃回去躲躲嗎？」、「美國有疫苗，疫情也有好一點，有計劃回去看看父母嗎？」等等，就連美國的母親得知台灣疫情消息之後，也致電詢問是否要回家鄉一趟。

He explained in a recent video that since the outbreak of the epidemic in Taiwan, he has received many messages from fans and friends asking, “The United States has vaccines, do you have any plans to go back? ” and ” There are vaccines in the United States; the epidemic situation is better. Do you have any plans to go back and see your parents?”

Even his mother called to ask if he wanted to go home after hearing of the outbreak in Taiwan, Logan said.

小貝為此也回應「我會等到台灣疫情好之後才回去，在這麼辛苦的時刻中需要跟你們一起努力，我永遠不會拋棄這塊地，我們先一起努力。

However, Logan responded that he will wait until the epidemic situation is better in Taiwan before going back.

“I need to do this with you (Taiwanese) during these tough times; I will never abandon this place. Let’s fight this epidemic together,” Logan said.

雖然非常想念家人，加上工作時間彈性，要回美國並非難事，但內心有堅持的原則。在這個時候返鄉，等同拋棄了台灣，雖然我皮膚是白的，護照是美國的，我的心裡就是台灣人」。

He said that even though he misses his family very much and has flexible working hours, making returning to the U.S. not that difficult, he holds a strong conviction in his heart.

“Returning home at this time is equivalent to abandoning Taiwan. Although my skin is white and my passport is American, my heart is Taiwanese,” Logan said.

而小貝也拍片表示「我們都在台灣面對這個嚴重疫情時刻，我們要一起努力、一起Fight，我們是個大家庭，一個大Team」。

Logan also filmed himself saying, “We are all facing this serious epidemic in Taiwan together. We have to work hard together and fight together. We are a big family and a big team.”

隨後拿出他最愛的台灣飲料「米漿」喝一杯，並幽默表示「國外買不到全世界最好喝的飲料，就是米漿」，笑稱這才是他堅決留台的原因，影片一出，吸引不少網友大讚留言「謝謝你熱愛台灣！一起加油」、「小貝令人感動，正港的歹丸郎！」。

Then he took out his favorite Taiwanese beverage “rice milk “for a drink, and humorously said that” the best drink in the world can’t be bought abroad—that is, rice milk!”

Logan jokingly claimed that this is the reason why he resolutely decided to stay in Taiwan.

After the video was published, it attracted many social media users who praised Logan, and commented, “Thank you for loving Taiwan! Let’s fight together!” and “This is so touching; A true Taiwanese!”