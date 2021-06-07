CECC announces new measures to monitor flow of crowds in supermarkets

TAIPEI (The China Post) — The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC, 中央流行疫情指揮中心) announced three new epidemic control measures on Monday in response to recent crowds in markets and other public spaces.

These new measures will follow the principle of allowing one customer per 3.3 square meters in controlling the flow of crowds in and out of stores.

This means that in dividing the total area of the store by 3.3 square meters, the number attained is the number of people allowed inside.

According to the Central Epidemic Command Center Head of Resources Chen cheng-chi (陳正祺), the three new measures are as follows.

First, stores must specify their business hours, carefully control the flow of crowds in and out of stores, and adhere to the 3.3 square meters per person principle.

Second, in large department stores and markets, customers must wear masks and have their temperatures taken.

Stores must provide free alcohol sanitizers and station personnel to monitor all entrances and exits.

Third, all stores must be disinfected as frequently as possible.