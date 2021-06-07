Taiwan students’ ASTs postponed until July 28

TAIPEI (The China Post) — Minister of Education Pan Wen-chung (潘文忠) announced on Monday that the Advanced Subjects Test (AST, 大學指考) will be postponed until July 28 and schools will continue to take place remotely until July 2.

Following the Executive Yuan’s announcement of an extended two-week period of the level 3 epidemic warning, Pan said testing centers were also prioritizing the health and safety of the staff and students.

Therefore, the ASTs will take place from July 28 to July 30, in a socially distanced environment, while the university entrance exam mock test for the 2022 school year has been canceled.

In order to ensure the health and safety of student testers, the number of candidates in each test site will be reduced to 20 per classroom, Pan said.

This to ensure that the distance between candidates is more than 1.5 meters. The testers will also be given priority to vaccination, and the MOE will adopt the highest epidemic prevention specifications for the trial planning, the Minister said.

Pan stated that assessments for students in junior high and younger would also be more flexible and lenient.

As it’s difficult to implement traditional exams, the school would have to diligently find new ways to assess student performance that would also be fair to students interested in the “Multi-Star Project” (繁星推薦).

When the evaluation method originally planned by the school is difficult to implement, the school shall, in accordance with the existing internal administrative procedures, hold relevant meetings to discuss, review and adjust the number of regular evaluations or adopt other multiple evaluation methods, Pan said.

They may also adjust the daily calculation method of semester grades and the proportion of each regular evaluation as necessary, the Minister added.

He also recommended schools to be flexible and communicate online or through telephone, in order to prevent unnecessary contact with parents or students.