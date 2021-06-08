NTU Hospital doctor calls for Audrey Tang to be goodwill ambassador to Japan

TAIPEI (The China Post) — Doctor Shih Jin-chung (施景中) at the National Taiwan University Hospital, suggested on Monday in a Facebook post to appoint Audrey Tang (唐鳳) as a goodwill ambassador to Japan.

According to Shih, Tang can assist with the poor vaccination rates in Japan, and the appointment would also serve as an act of gratitude for Japan’s donation.

Shih pointed out that soon after the outbreak of COVID-19 in Taiwan, the Japanese government announced the donation of 1.24 million doses of AstraZeneca (AZ) vaccines to Taiwan.

He realized that despite Japan’s surplus of vaccines, the number of people vaccinated aren’t high, and this is partly due to Japan’s online booking system.

He believes that Tang’s abilities and popularity in Japan will be very helpful in identifying and fixing some of Japan’s problems, as well as encouraging many to vaccinate.

Currently, the 1.24 million doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine is undergoing inspection, but Minister Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) of the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC,中央流行疫情指揮中心), expects vaccinations to begin on June 15.