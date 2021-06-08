Drop in cases may indicate second wave is slowing down: Taiwanese doctor

TAIPEI (The China Post) — New cases within the Taipei and New Taipei City have dropped below 100 on Monday while there were no reported cases in Taichung.

Renowned psychiatrist Chen Cheng-nan (沈政男) reckons that the epidemic’s second wave has slowed down, as people have been more isolated, making it harder for the virus to spread.

Chen revealed that if you exclude the infections from the migrant workers in Miaoli, the total number of new cases has dropped below 200 yesterday, while Taipei has already dropped below 100 for several days.

The psychiatrist also feels strongly about actively suppressing the virus, instead of waiting for vaccines to be administered.

He believes that vaccines aren’t the key to overcoming the epidemic while referencing the success Taiwan had against the virus last year.

Chen believes the infections in Wanhua District were spread through middle-aged people and the elderly, who are more vulnerable to the virus.

After the first wave, more young people have been infected, but with lower mortality rates, showing the virus to be less fatal than initially perceived.

Chen also pointed out that the number of new cases outside the northern Taipei area also dropped yesterday. He claims that if people are careful, the spread of viruses can be prevented.

Now, combatting the epidemic has become a lot more efficient, as central and local authorities are able to quickly deal with possible infections while communities have also begun performing rapid screenings.