President Tsai urges Taiwanese to stay home during Dragon Boat Festival

TAIPEI (The China Post) — In light of the upcoming Dragon Boat Festival, President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) urged all citizens on Monday to cancel their travel plans.

Since the festival is an annual event, the president hopes that everyone can prioritize health and safety in these times.

According to Tsai, despite the decrease in confirmed cases on Monday, the death rate was still quite high.

Elders and patients with chronic diseases are at especially high risk, Tsai added.

She emphasized that the government will continue to strengthen their medical supply, but also reminded all citizens to stay at home.

Tsai also mentioned the Executive Yuan announcement yesterday. extending the Level 3 alert to June 28, and university entrance exams to the end of July.

Furthermore, to reduce crowd gatherings, traditional markets will now need to divide shopping days according to ID numbers, Tsai reminded.

If the last digit of your ID is an odd number, then you can head to the market on Wednesdays, Fridays, and Sundays. If the last digit of your ID is an even number, you can shop on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays.

Tsai also urged county and city heads to cooperate with the government’s policies, and strengthen epidemic prevention in their areas.

She expressed her worries regarding traveling during the Dragon Boat Festival, pointing out that 100,000 train tickets have been sold in total for the holiday; although the number has been reduced, there are still 85,000 tickets.

Regarding Japan’s donation of 1.24 million doses of the AstraZeneca (AZ) vaccine, Tsai also said that they will be available soon after the inspection process.

As for the US’s donation of 750,000 vaccines, they will also soon be imported, Tsai assured the public.