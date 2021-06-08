Premier Su shuts down rumors of Japan’s ‘one-time’ vaccine donation

TAIPEI (The China Post) — Taiwan Premier Su Tseng-chang (蘇貞昌) strongly refuted claims that Japan’s 1.24 million doses of vaccine donation are a one-time-only event.

According to local Chinese-language media, several messages circulating on social media recently claim that Japan will only donate the vaccines this one time, due to the Taiwanese government planning to use domestically-produced vaccines starting in July.

During an interview today, Su said that the statements were a “vicious rumor” and asked the public to stop spreading such misinformation.

Su added that Japan’s foreign minister never stated that they will only donate vaccines this one time, and said that his entire speech has been translated and can be viewed online.

“When Taiwan needs vaccines, friendly countries such as Japan and the United States provide immediate assistance,” Su said.

“Taiwan is very grateful. The more vaccines need, the better. I am very grateful to friends from all walks of life for their help. I also hope that Taiwanese can put a stop to the spread of misinformation,” he added.