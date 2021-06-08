CECC to announce vaccine distribution process today

TAIPEI (The China Post) — The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC, 中央流行疫情指揮中心) said on Tuesday morning that they will announce the order of vaccine distributions later today.

As Taiwan’s COVID-19 cases continue to rise, vaccines have started to arrive one after another.

The 1.24 million doses of AstraZeneca vaccines provided by Japan will be available for medical staff as well as nursing home residents and caregivers soon, the CECC said.

In addition, the 150,000 doses of Moderna vaccines that arrived on May 28 have been approved. The vaccination process is expected to start on Wednesday.

As of press time, around 30 percent of frontline medical workers have not been vaccinated.

Therefore, around 70,000 doses of the Moderna vaccines will be distributed to medical institutions.

The remaining 80,000 doses will be stored for medical staff who are waiting to receive their second dose.

Local governments have also started to help self-purchase vaccines.

According to Nantou County Magistrate Lin Ming-chen (林明溱), they have raised around $NT640 million, which will be used to acquire 80,000 doses of BNT vaccines through the CECC’s purchasing process.

An update on the application will also be available during today’s press conference.