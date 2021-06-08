Taiwan reports 219 local cases, 22 deaths

TAIPEI (The China Post) — The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC, 中央流行疫情指揮中心) announced on Tuesday 219 new local infections and 22 deaths, bringing the tally of total confirmed cases to 11,694.

The 219 new cases reported today include 117 men and 102 women with the youngest being under 5 years old and the oldest being over 100. They began showing symptoms between May 22 and June 7.

Among the community infections reported today, New Taipei City accounted for 123 cases, Taipei City reported 54 cases, and Miaoli reported 16 cases.

Also, Taoyuan City reported 13 cases, Keelung City reported 8 cases, Changhua County listed 2, and Tainan City, Hsinchu City and Taichung City all reported one case each.

Meanwhile, 22 additional deaths were reported today by the CECC, including 15 men and 7 women. According to the CECC, the ages of cases range between 30 and over 100, and their infection symptoms developed between May 13 and May 30.

They tested positive between May 18 and June 4, and their deaths were reported between May 30 and June 7.

As of press time, 11,694 cases have been confirmed so far, including 1,148 imported cases, 10,493 local infections, 36 cases aboard the Dunmu (敦睦) ship, 2 cases including and relating to an infected pilot who violated quarantine in Taiwan, 1 unknown case, and 14 whose infection sources are still being investigated.

A total of sixty-five cases have been removed from the confirmed infections list by the CECC as well. Among the confirmed cases, 308 people have died.