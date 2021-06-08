COVAX and AZ vaccines delayed due to ‘various difficulties’: Taiwan Premier

TAIPEI (China Post) — Taiwan Premier Su Tseng-chang (蘇貞昌) admitted at a Legislative Yuan meeting on Tuesday that the purchase of vaccines for Taiwan has “encountered various difficulties.”

Minister of Health and Welfare (MOHW, 衛福部) Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) further explained that both COVAX and AstraZeneca (AZ) vaccines were delayed.

During the questioning of the progress on vaccine importation, legislator Gao Hung-an (高虹安) pointed out that only 876,600 of the 19.81 million doses purchased have arrived.

Su attributed the difficulty of procuring vaccines to the outbreak of viruses in other countries, especially vaccine-producing countries.

Gao was not satisfied with Su’s response and said, “Successful people find ways, but those that fail, find excuses.”

She further asked for a detailed description of the 10 million vaccines to arrive in August as well as the amount of domestically produced vaccines so far.

The MOHW replied that 1 million vaccines have been produced domestically, while COVAX was supposed to be supplied from February, but only a part of it was supplied, adding that

it may not arrive in Taiwan until July.

Chen revealed the AZ vaccine has been delayed for one month. Hundreds of thousands of the Moderna vaccine, however, will come in the third quarter, he added optimistically.