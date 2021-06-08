Central government has final say in vaccine distributions: Health Minister Chen

TAIPEI (The China Post) — Health Minister Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) stated during a meeting on Tuesday, that if local governments were to tamper with the order in which different areas and priority groups get vaccines, the central government would reduce the number of vaccines delivered.

Healthcare workers, government epidemic-prevention personnel, and frontline workers are examples of the top three groups prioritized for vaccination.

When New Power Party (NPP, 時代力量) Legislator Claire Wang (王婉諭) asked whether the central or local government had the final say in terms of priority vaccinations, Chen said that the central government would be the one to decide.

When asked whether it was illegal for local authorities to adjust priority vaccinations, Chen explained that it would be something that needed to be discussed.

The Minister of Health and Welfare (MOHW, 衛福部) also revealed that the elderly would be prioritized over migrant workers, as they would have less contact with their family.