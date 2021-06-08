Taiwan team set sights on Asian Cup after defeat in World Cup qualification

TAIPEI(The China Post) — The Taiwan men’s national football team faced the Australian Socceroos on Tuesday in the second round of the 2022 World Cup qualifiers.

They suffered a 5-1 defeat to strong Australian opposition in Kuwait City, though Chinese Taipei was able to break through a nearly impenetrable defense with a goal from Kao Wei-chieh (高偉傑).

The Australians are currently ranked 41st in the world, with Chinese Taipei ranked 141st.

As international competition was disrupted by the spread of COVID-19, the last time these teams faced off was in Kaohsiung on October 15, 2019, where Chinese Taipei lost 7-1 to the Socceroos.

The World Cup qualifiers in Asia are now being hosted in a socially distanced environment in Kuwait.

The Australians came into Tuesdays’ match confidently on a 5-game winning streak.

Meanwhile, Chinese Taipei, already out of the running for World Cup qualification, hoped to bounce back from their loss to Nepal on Friday, June 4.

Despite the loss, the Taiwan men’s national football team has acquired a spot in the AFC Asian Cup play-off round, which will occur on September 2.