TAIPEI (The China Post) — A funny exchange between a social media user and the Centers for Disease Control (CDC, 疾管署) official LINE account (疾管家) on Monday recently went viral and sparked amusing reactions online.

According to the social media user, he had the asked CDC account when vaccines will be available to which the CDC replied that different groups will receive vaccines at different times.

Without much thought, the social media user wrote a swear word to the account, and shockingly, the account teasingly replied and called him out for swearing.

After posting the exchange on Facebook, the conversation went viral, where many others expressed their surprise and admitted they were entertained by this amusing discovery.

Following the initial post, some also posted screenshots of their conversations with the CDC.

One asked the CDC for their chest, waist, and hip measurements, to which it replied, “Who would ask a gentleman a question like this?”

Another social media user also asked “Are you handsome?” and the CDC replied, “Some say I look like Gong Yoo (孔劉), what do you think?”

One asked it to sing, which it was also able to pull off by typing out lyrics spaced apart to represent pauses in the melody.

Many were amused by the interactions and conversations and vowed to try it out for themselves soon.

It may seem that playing with the CDC’s chat function seems to have become a small pastime during the level 3 epidemic warning semi-lockdown.