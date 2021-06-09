Premier Su responds to Terry Gou’s overseas bid for vaccines

TAIPEI (The China Post) — Premier Su Tseng-chang (蘇貞昌) on Wednesday expressed his admiration for Terry Gou’s (郭台銘) enthusiasm to donate vaccines and promised the government’s full support for his overseas procurement bid.

During a meeting at the Legislative Yuan, the premier remarked, however, that it is critical to ensure the feasibility of the plan first.

The premier stressed a day earlier that the founder of Foxconn Technology Group must confirm the procurement with foreign manufacturers as many foreign countries are also short on doses.

He further pointed out the difficulties in obtaining vaccines at the moment. Not only do the foreign countries need to have the vaccine in stock, but they also need to be willing to sell the vaccines to Gou, he said.

According to various media reports, Gou put forward his application through his Yonglin Foundation (永齡基金會) to purchase vaccines for Taiwan on Tuesday, June 1.