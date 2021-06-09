菜鳥漁夫作品比名畫更有魅力　漁民談「零指引」創作過程 | Fishermen paintings shines a spotlight on amateur artists

【看CP學英文】花鳥是東海上一座偏僻、美麗的小島。雖然離群索居，它仍是一個非常受遊客歡迎的地方，同時也是當地漁民畫家盧秀絨的家鄉。

Huaniao is a beautiful remote island on the East China Sea. Though isolated, it serves as a good get-away for tourists and is also home to local artist Lu Xiurong.

居住在嵊泗縣的她表示全家都是漁民，也因此她的畫作靈感來源也是來自身邊的家人和工作。

Coming from a family of fishermen, Lu draws a lot of inspiration for her work from relatives and their profession.

1986年，她的藝術職涯從花鳥文化站開始。

Her art career began when she worked at the Huaniao local culture center in 1986.

當時，每個村鎮都會挑選一位居民代表此地去學畫畫，而盧秀絨剛好被選為花鳥的代表。

At that time one person was chosen to learn painting from each town and Lu was chosen as a representative for Huaniao.

回想當年，她表示老師幾乎不給任何指點，僅發一張紙和一支筆要學生自己畫。

Lu recalled that the teacher gave little instructions, and instead, handed the students a paper and a pencil and encouraged the students to draw whatever came to mind.

最初，盧秀絨坦承因為完全沒有繪畫經驗於是決定先畫了兩個烏賊。

In one of her earliest works, Lu admitted she didn’t have any background in painting and decided to draw two ink fish.

後來在老師的建議下，她也加入了海中其他的元素，其中包括更多條魚、蝦和海草讓畫作看起來更豐富生動。

Later, with the teacher’s suggestion, she also added other ocean elements to her drawings, including more fish, shrimp, and sea plants to make her artwork more colorful and bountiful.

盧秀絨表示有的時候大家會對於菜鳥畫家的畫更感興趣，並稱「有的時候看習慣了教出來的畫和我們不會畫畫的人畫風不一樣」。

“Sometimes, people may be less curious of work by professional artists, and their feelings are quite different about works by amateurs like us,” Lu said.

她也理解每個人對於作品的解讀也會因人而異，但她仍然以最誠實的一面將自己的想法呈現在畫紙上。

She understands that people may have different interpretations and perspectives of her drawings, but she continues to stay true to herself and use colorful artworks to express her ideas.

雖然她當漁民畫家已經超過30多年了，盧秀絨最喜歡的作品之一是她的第一幅畫作。

Though her art career spans over more than 30 years, one of Lu’s favorite artwork is her first.

作品中呈現了一個快樂的漁夫滿載而歸後開心地回家與家人團聚，而她透露自己也非常喜歡那樣的生活。

It depicts a family of happy fishermen returning from a good catch, which also signifies the family life she wishes to have, Lu said.