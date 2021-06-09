Analysts wary at Taiwan vaccine developer’s stock skyrocketing

TAIPEI (The China Post) — Medigen Vaccine Biologics Corporation (MVC, 高端疫苗生物製劑股份有限公司) trading stock on Tuesday met a limit lock as it reached NT$228, up from NT$190.5.

The volatility of the stocks caused the company to be listed as Measuring Stock (處置股票), with trading manually matched every 20 minutes and offers to buy needed to be pre-paid in full.

This adjustment will last until June 21, according to the Taiwan Stock Exchange.

Medigen Vaccine Biologics Corporation’s shares had depreciated by 10 percent over the course of 6 days, prior to Tuesday, the United Daily News reported.

Against this backdrop, analysts advise for caution amid reports that Medigen Vaccine Biologics Corporation will provide its MVC vaccine (高瑞疫苗) to Taiwan health authorities in the near future.

Analysts suggest that this trend is linked to a specific buyer’s interest in the company.

Local media reported that the recent resignation of Academia Sinica (中央研究院) Researcher Chen Pei-jer (陳培哲) from the vaccine approval committee could potentially boost the chances of the MVC vaccine’s approval.