Mayor Hou wants better tracking of migrant workers’ whereabouts

TAIPEI (The China Post) — New Taipei City Mayor Hou You-Yi (侯友宜) asked on Wednesday for improvements in tracking the whereabouts of migrant workers amid the worsening of the outbreak in northern Taiwan.

Disappointed by the lack of travel records kept by enterprises, Hou called for immediate changes and suggested using monetary rewards to encourage less traveling. “This cannot happen again,” Hou said, adding that improvements must be made within three days.

The remark was made in response to the recent breakout of COVID-19 cases in the Miaoli electronic factory dorms for which many investigations are currently underway.

Against this backdrop, the New Taipei City government has inspected 109 migrant dormitories over the past three days and found that 20 percent of enterprises are unable to provide TOCC (travel, occupation, contact, cluster) information on their respective workers.

In this regard, Minister of Labor Chen Jui-chia (陳瑞嘉) recently announced three guidelines to be implemented by all enterprises.

First, enterprises should organize workers into various sections to avoid cross infections. This was not met by 28.6 percent of the enterprises, according to New Taipei authorities.

Also, enterprises must support the basic needs of their workers to reduce traveling and keep track of the workers’ travel history. Again, 21 percent of the enterprises have not met this recommendation, authorities added. In fact, only half of the enterprises have restricted unnecessary travel.

Last, if a migrant worker tests positive for COVID-19, a quarantine room must be provided. In this case, only 31.4 percent of New Taipei enterprises do not provide such facilities to their workers, authorities said.