Health minister refutes Mayor Ko’s hint of mixing vaccine brands

TAIPEI (The China Post) — Taiwan’s Health Minister Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) on Wednesday refuted Taipei City Mayor Ko Wen-je’s (柯文哲) suggestion to mix different vaccine brands in order to boost immunity against the coronavirus.

Responding to a question from the Kuomintang legislator Lu Yu-ling (呂玉玲) at the Legislative Yuan that morning, Chen said that health authorities do not recommend mixing vaccine brands for the time being.

The Health Minister was addressing a suggestion made by the Taipei mayor a day earlier in the hope of enhancing protection against the coronavirus: giving AstraZeneca shots (AZ) first and then switching to the Pfizer-BioNTech (BNT) or the Moderna COVID-19 vaccines.

If new data are available in the future, the Health Minister said that the situation will be reevaluated, especially for recipients who may experience allergic reactions to one of the vaccines.

Mayor Ko quoted medical research on giving AZ shots first and then BNT or Moderna vaccines, which is why he believes it may be beneficial.

As for taking the BNT or the Moderna vaccines first then the AZ vaccines second, Mayor Ko admitted that he is not sure if reversing the process would produce the same benefits since there aren’t many publications on this subject so far.

But, he emphasized that scientific problems require scientific solutions.