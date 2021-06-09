Another 274 local cases confirmed in Taiwan, tally at 11,968

TAIPEI (The China Post) — The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC, 中央流行疫情指揮中心) announced on Wednesday 274 new local infections, 1 imported case and 25 deaths, bringing the tally of total confirmed cases to 11,968.

The 274 new cases reported today include 142 men and 132 women with the youngest being under 5 years old and the oldest being over 90. They began showing symptoms between May 14 and June 8.

Among the community infections reported today, New Taipei City accounted for 162 cases, Taipei City reported 63 cases, and Taoyuan City reported 15 cases.

Also, Miaoli County reported 12 cases, Keelung City reported 10 cases, Changhua County and Nantou County both listed 3 cases.

Yilan County reported 2 cases, and Tainan City, Chiayi City, Taichung City and Hsinchu County all listed one case each.

Meanwhile, 25 additional deaths were reported today by the CECC, including 20 men and 5 women. According to the CECC, the ages of cases range between 50 and 100, and their infection symptoms developed between May 11 and May 30.

They tested positive between May 17 and June 5, and their deaths were reported between May 29 and June 7.

One imported case from India was also reported today, the CECC said.

Case 12033 is a Taiwanese man in his fifties who had developed virus-related symptoms while abroad on May 1.

He submitted negative test results prior to his return and was tested upon arrival on June 7; the infection was confirmed today.

As of press time, 11,968 cases have been confirmed so far, including 1,149 imported cases, 10,766 local infections, 36 cases aboard the Dunmu (敦睦) ship, 2 cases including and relating to an infected pilot who violated quarantine in Taiwan, 1 unknown case, and 14 whose infection sources are still being investigated.

A total of sixty-six cases have been removed from the confirmed infections list by the CECC as well. Among the confirmed cases, 333 people have died.