Taiwan trains occupancy rate drops before Dragon Boat Festival

TAIPEI (The China Post) — Taiwan High Speed Rail (台灣高鐵) and Taiwan Railways Administration (台鐵) on Wednesday reported drops in average occupancy rate ahead of the annual Dragon Boat Festival.

The high-speed rail had an average occupancy rate of 5.7 percent, while Taiwan Railway had an average rate of 4.33 percent amid the ongoing semi-lockdown in Taiwan.

The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC, 中央流行疫情指揮中心) on May 15 raised the epidemic warning to Level 3 but the upcoming Dragon Boat Festival has raised concerns that family reunions over the holiday would further spread the virus across the country.

The high-speed rail announced that a total of 464 trains will be operated along with assigned, socially distanced seats from June 11 to June 15.

Despite the CECC’s call for staying at home, railway authorities said that 281,000 train tickets, across both railways, were sold last week.

Taiwan Railway and the high-speed rail are closely monitoring the situation, as customers continue to refund tickets. Large buses or additional trains may be on standby to accommodate all passengers.