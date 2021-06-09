出國打疫苗真的可行？台裔外籍留學生曝背後流程 (上) | Taiwanese student with U.S. passport shares journey toward vaccination

【看CP學英文】台灣疫情持續升溫，在疫苗難求的情況下許多人開始將目光放眼國外。

As Taiwan’s recent COVID-19 outbreak continues to worsen, vaccines are still hard to come by leading many to set their sights for vaccination abroad.

雖然日本於6月4日捐贈了124萬劑AZ疫苗給台灣，美國也隨之表示將再寄贈75萬劑，但仍然有許多人認為這樣還是來不及給全台民眾施打。

Though Japan recently gifted Taiwan 1.24 million doses of AstraZeneca Vaccines on June 4 and the United States’ recent pledge to donate 750,000 vaccines, many worry that it still isn’t enough to quickly vaccinate everyone on the island.

由於美國近期宣布預計在7月4日國慶日以前讓總人口數的70%都完成注射疫苗，許多握有雙重國籍的台灣人或有多餘閒錢的民眾選擇飛往國外接種疫苗。

As the U.S. aims to vaccinate 70% of its entire population before July 4, Taiwanese who hold dual nationality or have money to spare have decided to seek out vaccine shots abroad, leading to a recent “mass exodus” from Taiwan.

雖然疫苗看似在美國更容易取得，然而也沒有完全的保障遊客抵達後有機會接收疫苗。

Though vaccines may seem easier to come by in the U.S., there is still no guarantee that visitors or tourists who travel there can get administered.

不過對於那些已經在美國又有身分的人，疫苗接種真的這麼容易嗎？

However, for those already in the U.S. and is a citizen, is receiving a shot really that simple?

與The China Post訪問中，一位在馬里蘭大學就讀的23歲學生分享道他是如何迅速及不費力的輕鬆接種疫苗。

Speaking with The China Post, a 23-year-old student from the University of Maryland revealed just how he was able to get vaccinated with no hassle at all.

洪凱俞在台灣疫情爆發時仍在美國就學，然而因為他預計於五月底返台，決定在美國先打好疫苗，以避開傳染風險。

Kevin Hung (洪凱俞) was already in the U.S. when the pandemic hit Taiwan and decided to get vaccinated as he had planned to return to Taiwan in late May.

根據洪凱俞所述，要接種疫苗只需要先登入馬里蘭州政府的官方網站報名。

According to Hung, to acquire a vaccine shot, he simply went on the Maryland Government website and requested an appointment.

雖然他擁有美國籍，然而洪凱俞表示在當地似乎沒有明顯的國人優先權；反倒他只需要填入一些個人基本資料，等待一到兩週後馬上收到訊息要他登記正式的施打日期。

Though Hung holds a U.S. passport, he explained that there doesn’t seem to be a priority for citizens; instead, all he had to do fill out some basic personal information, and after one to two weeks, he received a call to make an official appointment.

當日，他前往政府設置在地鐵停車場的暫時疫苗接種站，只要出示他的身分證和QR code證明他的預約單就可以接種。他被帶到一旁的小椅子，不用兩三下工夫就成功獲得第一劑疫苗。

Arriving at the temporary vaccination station set up in the metro parking lot, he simply had to show the organizers there his photo ID and QR code to confirm his appointment. Then he was led to a seat and administered a vaccine shot.

他表示「這整個過程只需要5分鐘左右」。

The entire process took a mere 5 minutes, Hung said.

施打完疫苗後，他被要求在現場等候15分鐘，確定沒有任何副作用後就可以回家了。很快地，他又再收到一封訊息告訴他三週後可以再回去接種第二劑疫苗。

After waiting for 15 minutes after the vaccination shot to ensure that he didn’t experience any side effects, Hung was allowed to go home and another appointment scheduled for three weeks later was soon sent to his phone.

針對許多人擔憂這麼多人為了疫苗在美國和台灣來回飛是否增加感染機率，洪凱俞認為不會。

Regarding the concerns many express for those traveling back and forth from the U.S. and Taiwan to get vaccines, Hung believes that it won’t increase the chances of further spread of the virus.

「只要來自台灣的病毒沒有變異，都不會再帶來嚴重的病毒傳播。」

“As long as the virus strains from Taiwan are not mutant, it is unlikely to increase the risks of virus-spread.”

他同時也指出，台灣雖然近期新增了許多確診案例，但與其他國家相較下，台灣現在並沒有想像中那麼嚴重。

Additionally, Hung pointed out that though Taiwan has seen a recent rise in COVID-19 cases, it is still comparitively mild in comparison with other countries.

「只要大家做好防疫措施，我相信大家一定可以撐過去的。」

“As long as everyone does their part in this fight against the pandemic, I belive we can go through it together,” Hung said.