影／古蹟重生後變超豪華渡假村！明清時期房子在上海煥然一新 | Historic homes reborn into fancy resorts in Shanghai

【看CP學英文】渡假時，一個好的住宿環境可能改變整趟旅程。有些人會選擇老舊、浪漫的古堡，而其他則會希望待在較現代化的酒店。一位中國籍企業家也因此想盡辦法將兩個元素合而為一，打造出一個綜合板的高級旅店。

A good place to stay may make all the difference when going on vacation; while some may opt for old, picturesque castles with faulty pipelines and others for more modernized hotels, a Chinese entrepreneur has managed to combine the best of both worlds and created a hybrid of both.

這些有著500年歷史的房子建於民清時期的江西省。

The 500-year-old homes were originally built in Jiangxi during the Ming and Qing dynasties.

然而，2002年，為了避免房子受到附近正在建造的水庫影響，一位中國企業家將50多個此類型的房子一片片拆除，將它們搬運至上海。

However, in 2002, a Chinese entrepreneur disassembled around 50 of those homes and moved them to Shanghai to protect them from a reservoir construction that could potentially harm the buildings.

如今，距江西省700公里遠之處的上海，成了其中13棟古蹟的新家。這些房子現在是新開業的豪華渡假村「養雲安縵」的一部分。

Taking them 700 kilometers away, 13 of those houses are now part of the Amanyangyun, a newly opened luxury resort in Shanghai.

在這裡，古蹟獲得重生，也同時讓渡假的旅客可以一邊放鬆一邊穿越時空享受過往的氣息。

Here, the historic homes are reborn for others to travel back in time and relax in its calming atmosphere.

此外，旅客也能親眼目睹一棵1000歲的「國王樹」。

In addition, visitors will also be able to view a 1000-year-old “king tree.”

此樟樹和渡假村四周的樹林也是隨著古蹟一同搬家到上海的，這樣也讓他們能一如往常的環抱這些帶有豐厚歷史的建築。

The camphor and the forest surrounding the area also came to Shanghai to “hug the old houses like it always has.”