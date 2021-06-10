法國新創策略總監大推台灣　曝寶島最吸引人的「兩點」| Expat at Taiwan Ubiik reveals his favorite things about the island

【看CP學英文】越來越多的外國人因為台灣良好的生活品質而來到這裡定居。

More and more foreigners are moving to Taiwan because of the high quality of life.

台灣新創公司Ubiik的策略總監克萊門特（Clément Dieudonné）就視台灣為一塊未被發掘的寶石。

To Clément Dieudonné, the Corporate Strategy Director at a Taiwanese startup company Ubiik, Taiwan is a “hidden gem” waiting to be discovered.

在法國巴黎出生長大的他一直想要探索其他地方，最終在香港攻讀MBA。

Born and raised in Paris, Dieudonné, wanting to “discover other places” ventured out to Hong Kong to get his MBA.

之後，克萊門特受到台灣在半導體電子業、電信業綠色能源和可再生能源等相關產業領域的強項吸引，而搬來了台灣工作。

Dieudonné later moved to Taiwan for work, because Taiwan is strong in areas such as semiconductor electronics, telecommunications, green power, and renewable energies.

克萊門特也點出Ubiik 管理團隊不僅雇用了台灣本地人還匯集了許多外國人。

He said Ubiik has brought together not only Taiwanese locals but also a number of foreigners.

台灣的生活環境也讓他感到很安全，他表示這裡不僅有健全的健保系統、好的空氣品質和美味的食物。

With a good healthcare system, air quality, and great food, Taiwan’s living environment lets Dieudonné feel safe and healthy.

克萊門特也分享道，在這裡可以看到越來越多的外國人看見台灣上述的優點而搬來此地。

Dieudonné said he can see more and more foreigners coming to Taiwan for a good quality of life.

「這不僅關乎職業，也關乎在職涯外打造出充實的人生」，克萊門特說。

“It’s not just about the career, it’s also about having a fulfilling life beyond a career,” Dieudonné said.