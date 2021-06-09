Socialist Lee Carter among incumbents to lose in primary

MANASSAS, Va. (AP) — Lee Carter, a two-term socialist Democrat in the Virginia legislature, lost his reelection bid in Tuesday’s primary election.

Carter, who represents the Manassas area in the General Assembly, also ran for governor and finished last in that five-way race.

He is one of at least three Democratic incumbents to be knocked off in Tuesday’s primary. Carter was defeated by challenger Michelle Lopes-Maldonado in a three-way race.

The Associated Press declared Lopes-Maldonado the winner Wednesday, but Carter conceded Tuesday night and seemed far from distraught at his loss. In a tweet, he said the job had made him miserable and he was “relieved to say that I’ve done my part, and now it’s someone else’s turn.”

He said he plans to become a farmer.

Another far-left Democrat, Ibraheem Samirah, also conceded his race to challenger Irene Shin, but the AP had not yet called the race Wednesday afternoon. He represents parts of Fairfax and Loudoun counties.

On the other end of the Democratic ideological spectrum, centrist Del. Steve Heretick lost his seat in Hampton Roads to Nadarius Clark, a 26-year-old community activist.

The fourth Democratic incumbent to either lose or concede defeat was Mark Levine in Alexandria, who spent hundreds of thousands of dollars of his own money in a simultaneous bid for lieutenant governor, which he also lost. He was defeated by Alexandria Vice Mayor Elizabeth Bennett-Parker.

On the Republican side, the only Republican incumbent to lose was Del. Charles Poindexter, who was defeated in his southside Virginia district by challenger Wren Williams, an attorney who worked on former President Donald Trump’s unsuccessful Wisconsin recount. Poindexter has served in the legislature since 2008.

Democrats currently control the legislature and have passed a wave of progressive legislation; Republicans are hoping to regain control of the House in November’s election, when all 100 seats are on the ballot.