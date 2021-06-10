Chiayi Airport to cancel all offshore-island flights starting June 13

TAIPEI (The China Post) — Chiayi Airport announced the complete cancellation to all offshore-island flights of Uni Air’s (立榮航空) starting June 13.

The airlines’ flights to Kinmen will also be canceled from July 1 and flights to Penghu will be canceled from June 13 to June 30, following the extension of the level three epidemic alert.

Passengers who wish to cancel their tickets and have bought tickets through the Uni Air website, app, 7-Eleven ibon platform, or FamiPort may visit the Uni Air website or app before June 30 to process refunds.

Thursday’s flight to Penghu is the only one scheduled for the month of June, with the Chiayi Branch of the Taichung Veterans General Hospital (台中榮民總醫院嘉義分院) in charge of COVID-19 testing.

The first Uni Air flight to Penghu after the establishment of screenings went smoothly, as 8 of the 16 passengers were screened and received negative test results.

The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC, 中央疫情指揮中心) had previously approved five airports as screening stations, including Chiayi airport.

Chiayi airport is shared by the military and the people from the Yunlin, Chiayi, and Tainan areas.

It’s also extremely important to those that travel between the mainland and the outlying islands, like Kinmen and Penghu.

The cancellation of flights from Chiayi after this Sunday will force those that wish to return home from the islands to switch to Tainan and Taichung airports.

The grounding of flights from Chiayi Airport from this Sunday to the end of June will also impact taxi drivers, private parking lots, and nearby stores. However, airport staff, aviation police, and Uni Air staff continue to work as usual.