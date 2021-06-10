Delivery workers could be included in vaccination priority list: CECC

TAIPEI (The China Post) — Food delivery service workers are being considered by the Ministry of Transportation and Communications (MOTC, 交通部) to be included in the seventh category of the vaccination priority list.

Under the Level 3 epidemic warning alert, the need for delivery services, including food deliveries has drastically increased. Since these workers brave the risk of infection, the MOTC has indicated that these workers should be protected.

However, as there is a large number of food delivery workers, the process of identifying them and how to include them is still being discussed, the MOTC said.

As announced on Wednesday by the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC, 中央流行疫情指揮中心), the seventh category of the vaccination priority list has been updated to include around 860,000 people.

The list includes military and national security units, staff of national facilities, delivery service workers, school faculty below high school, and child care center faculty members.

The MOTC added that they will send the confirmed vaccination priority list to the CECC between this week and next. However, many categories will need to be re-evaluated as vaccines are still scarce.

In fact, the transportation industry alone already accounts for 300,000 people. The MOTC also added that taxi drivers will be considered for the priority list since they are at high risk as well.