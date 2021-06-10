Fire at Taichung Power Plant; power generation stable

TAIPEI (The China Post) — A fire broke out at the Taichung Power Plant on Thursday as smoke filled the sky.

According to local Chinese-language media reports, it is suspected that the conveyor belt transporting coal caught fire even though the exact cause of the fire is still pending investigation.

The Taichung Harbor Fire Brigade (台中港務消防隊) received an alarm at 7:00 a.m. reporting that a fire broke out in the middle of the factory and warehouse.

At present, departments from Xiehe (協和分隊), Shalu (沙鹿分隊), Qingshui (清水分隊) and Longjing (龍井分隊) are assisting in putting out the fire.

Taichung legislator Chen Po-wei (陳柏惟) said there are no reports of any casualties as of 10:00 a.m. and remarked that the current situation will not affect power generation.