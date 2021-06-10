Next TV anchor tests negative for virus after colleague tragic passing

TAIPEI (The China Post) — News Anchor Hsu Yau-yun (許耀云) posted a photo of her wearing a mask while reporting the news on Facebook on Wednesday and expressed her thoughts toward the epidemic.

“I broadcast news every day, but I never thought that I would suddenly be surrounded by the virus,” she said, “I never thought that one day I would wear a mask to report the news”.

The news anchor also revealed that the results of her COVID-19 screening were negative and thanked everyone for their concern while wishing for her colleagues’ safety.

The Taipei City Government requested that all of Next TV’s (壹電視) employees are tested for COVID-19 on Wednesday, following the discovery of sudden virus-related death among one of their photographers.

The photographer was found dead in a restroom at Next TV’s broadcasting station on Monday and was confirmed to have been infected by COVID-19 on Tuesday.

Of the 166 people tested from Next TV, 11 were initially tested positive for COVID-19. It was later announced that the 11 people tested negative after taking PCR tests, which is a more accurate assessment.