28 more deaths and 263 local infections recorded in Taiwan

TAIPEI (The China Post) — The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC, 中央流行疫情指揮中心) announced on Thursday 263 new local infections, 3 imported cases and 28 deaths, bringing the tally of confirmed cases to 12,222.

The new cases reported today include 124 men and 139 women with the youngest being under 5 years old and the oldest being over 90. They began showing symptoms between May 22 and June 9.

Among the community infections reported today, New Taipei City accounted for 112 cases, Taipei City reported 58 cases, and Miaoli County reported 43 cases.

Also, Taoyuan City reported 14 cases, Keelung City reported 12 cases, Changhua County listed 10 cases and Hualien County reported 7 cases.

Nantou County and Hsinchu County both reported 2 cases each, and Yilan County, Taitung County, and Tainan City all listed one case each.

Meanwhile, 28 additional deaths were reported today by the CECC, including 21 men and 7 women. According to the CECC, the ages of cases range between 50 and 100, and their infection symptoms developed between May 13 and June 8.

They tested positive between May 16 and June 9, and their deaths were reported between June 1 and June 9. Three imported cases from India, Nigeria and the U.S. were also reported today, the CECC said.

Case 12214 is a Taiwanese man in his thirties who returned to Taiwan from India on June 7. He submitted negative test results prior to his return and was tested upon arrival; the infection was confirmed today.

As he is asymptomatic and had no contact with anyone during his time in Taiwan, no possible contacts have been listed the CECC said.

Case 12293 is also a Taiwanese man in his thirties and had returned to Taiwan from Nigeria on April 14. He also submitted negative test results and did not display any symptoms in Taiwan.

As he was due to head abroad again, he acquired a self-paid test on June 9 and the infection was confirmed today. Relevant contacts are still being investigated by the CECC.

The last imported case reported today is case 12294, a Taiwanese woman in her forties. She had received two shots of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine shots while in the U.S. on April 9 and April 30, respectively.

She returned to Taiwan on June 3 and submitted negative test results. She began showing symptoms while under quarantine in Taiwan on June 7, including coughs and a runny nose.

Her family members developed a fever on June 9 and were immediately tested at a hospital. Both were tested on the same day and the infections were confirmed today. All possible contacts are under investigation.

As of press time, 12,222 cases have been confirmed so far, including 1,152 imported cases, 11,017 local infections, 36 cases aboard the Dunmu (敦睦) ship, 2 cases including and relating to an infected pilot who violated quarantine in Taiwan, 1 unknown case, and 14 whose infection sources are still being investigated.

A total of 78 cases have been removed from the confirmed infections list by the CECC as well. Among the confirmed cases, 361 people have died.