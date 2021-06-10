義大利創業家選擇在台開業　大讚：有賓至如歸的感覺｜Founder of Ensuro unveils why he picked Taiwan instead of Italy

【看CP學英文】對一些外國人來說，台灣是理想的生活和工作地方。

To some foreigners, Taiwan is the perfect place to work and live.

來自義大利的Marco Mirabella (馬可)是Ensuro公司的創辦人，因為看中台灣較高的生活品質決定留在這裡開業。

Marco Mirabella, the Italian founder of Ensuro, has decided to stay in Taiwan because of the high quality of living.

在搬來台灣以前，馬可在上海擔任風險投資基金SOSV的分析師，之後被調到了台灣的分公司。

Before moving to Taiwan, Mirabella worked as an analyst for venture capital fund SOSV in Shanghai. Then he got transferred to the Taiwan office.

馬可希望能長期在台灣生活。他表示，「台灣人超級友善，讓人有賓至如歸的感覺」。

“I want to spend a significant part of my life here,” Mirabella said. “The Taiwanese are super friendly and they make you feel at home.”

馬可目前在區塊鏈領域工作。他指出，台灣可以成為區塊鏈市場的卓越中心。

Mirabella is working in the blockchain space. To him, Taiwan can be a “center of excellence for the blockchain market.”

「台灣有很多有才的工程師。而它的地理位置使其成為進入亞洲市場的理想中心」，馬可說。

“It is full of very talented engineers, and its geographical location makes it a perfect place to access the Asian market,” Mirabella said.

馬可也點出，台灣的政府對區塊鏈持有非常開放的態度。

Moreover, he said that the Taiwanese government is very open to blockchain technology.

他認為在台灣的國際人才使整個創業環境充滿活力、令人興奮。

Mirabella also said that the many international talents make the startup environment in Taiwan “very vibrant and exciting.”

目前美國與英國都在往創新保險市場前進，馬可相信台灣會是下一個起步的地方。

As more and more countries such as the US and the UK are embracing innovation in the insurance space, Mirabella said he believes Taiwan will be next.