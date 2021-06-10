Taiwanese woman infected with COVID-19 even after vaccination

TAIPEI (The China Post) — A Taiwanese woman in her 40s was diagnosed with COVID-19 on Thursday, despite receiving two doses of Pfizer–BioNTech vaccines in the U.S., on April 9 and April 30, respectively.

She returned to Taiwan on June 3 and submitted negative test results. However, she began showing symptoms while under quarantine in Taiwan on June 7, including coughs and a runny nose.

Her family members developed a fever on June 9 and were immediately tested at a hospital. Both were tested on the same day and the infections were confirmed today. All possible contacts are under investigation.

During a routine press conference, the Central Epidemic Command Center Emergency Response Group Deputy Division Director (指揮中心醫療應變組副組長) Lo Yi-chun said the being infected after vaccination is possible, but emphasized the importance of taking personal epidemic-prevention measures.

He also pointed out that the vaccines are at least 95 percent effective. While it’s still possible to be infected 14 days after vaccination, it’s unlikely this would occur, as the virus would be weaker.

Though getting vaccinated doesn’t 100 percent guarantee you from getting infected, it does help in reducing further spread of the infection and prevents the patients from virus-related deaths or serious symptoms.

Lo recommended everyone vaccinate to reduce the likelihood of being infected with COVID-19. However, he also reminded everyone to continue practicing epidemic prevention procedures, as vaccinations may not completely eliminate the transmission of the virus.

The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC, 中央流行疫情指揮中心) announced on Thursday 266 new cases, namely 263 local infections and 3 imported from abroad.