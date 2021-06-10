Taiwan Health Minister reverses view on mixing vaccine brands

TAIPEI (The China Post) — Health Minister Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) reversed his previous view on mixing vaccine brands on Thursday and said that mixing vaccines could be “highly possible” in the future.

Chen was responding to Kuomintang legislator Tseng Ming-chung (曾銘宗), who asked at the Legislative Yuan whether Chen would agree to mix vaccines.

Having previously refuted Taipei City Mayor Ko Wen-je’s (柯文哲) suggestion to take AstraZeneca (AZ) vaccines first then Pfizer–BioNTech or Moderna COVID-19 vaccines, Chen appears to have changed his mind on the question.

Tseng also mentioned that many countries, including Germany, Finland, Denmark, Sweden, Norway, France, Spain and Canada have all mixed vaccine brands.

To address this, Chen clarified that they have not made plans for mixing vaccines, but if more research and data is available in the future, they will continue to adapt and reconsider the situation.

As of right now, only recipients who experience allergic reactions to one vaccine brand may end up taking two brands of vaccines.