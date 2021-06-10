The Latest | Taiwan local vaccine company present Phase II trial data

TAIPEI (The China Post) — Taiwan-based pharmaceutical company Medigen Vaccine Biologics Corporation (高端疫苗生物製劑股份有限公司) presented the data recorded from their Phase II trial on Thursday, reporting no significant adverse side effects among participants.

Medigen spokesperson Leo Lee (李思賢) reported that the 4,000 plus participants had all received their second dose of the vaccine on April 28 and had a follow-up examination one month later.

The Phase III trial will soon be underway as well, and Medigen announced that the data compiled today by the third-party contracted vaccine research organization will be sent to Taiwan’s Food and Drug Administration (FDA, 食藥署).

The application for Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) will also be sent, and the company hopes that the vaccines can be distributed soon.