Less than 1% developed fever after Medigen Phase II trail: Medigen CEO

TAIPEI (The China Post) — Less than one percent of participants in the Medigen Vaccine Biologics Corporation (高端疫苗生物製劑股份有限公司) phase II trial developed fevers, indicating that it is relatively safe to use, the company announced on Thursday.

During the press conference, Medigen CEO Charles Chen (陳燦堅) said this was a good indication, and added that it also met review standards of the “Emergency Use Authorization” (EUA) application.

As for whether or not the application will be accepted, Chen said it’s up to the board members but said he feels optimistic about it.