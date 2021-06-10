Indians trade 1B Bauers to Mariners for player or cash

CLEVELAND (AP) — The Cleveland Indians traded first baseman Jake Bauers to the Seattle Mariners on Thursday for a player to be named or cash.

Bauers was given Cleveland’s starting job despite being outplayed by Bobby Bradley in training camp because he was out of minor league options. Bauers batted just .190 with six RBIs in 43 games before the Indians designated him for assignment last weekend and recalled Bradley.

Bauers is expected to join the Mariners for Thursday’s game in Detroit, and he’ll be back in Cleveland on Friday when Seattle opens a three-game series.

The 25-year-old Bauers was acquired by Cleveland from Tampa Bay in a three-team deal in 2018.

Bauers did not play for the Indians in 2020, spending the abbreviated season at the club’s alternate training site.

In 160 games over two seasons, Bauers batted .218 with 14 homers and 49 RBIs for the Indians.

