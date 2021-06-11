Taiwan mom goes viral for using geese to check on naughty kids

TAIPEI (The China Post) — Amid the Level 3 epidemic warning alert, the Ministry of Education (MOE, 教育部) has announced the suspension of school until summer break, leaving many parents wondering how they will check on their children while working remotely for the weeks to come.

A Taiwan mother recently went viral after she posted pictures of her three children herded into a corner by two mighty geese in a popular Facebook chat group (爆廢公社).

The mother explained that her three children were creating a ruckus at home, so she decided to let out two geese to “supervise” them.

Social media users said they could not stop laughing at the bizarre yet amusing situation. Many parents even asked to rent the two geese for a few days to look after their own children.

Others also commented, creating puns using the word “geese,” praising the two geese for helping the mother and laughing at the children’s distraught expressions.

In response to these comments, the mother added that the geese are usually out on the balcony and that the children were not in any real danger.

She also humorously recommended other mothers to use female geese, as they are even more effective than males.